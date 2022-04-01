Immediate drama over Millions villa unveiling in ‘Blind Byrd’: “I don’t want the neighbors to hear our conversation”

fourth season of bought blind Starts off on a sour note. After seeing the house that Broker B bought with her 1 million euro budget, entrepreneur Caroline wants to leave the program. “Take it: This bought blindCourage can stop for me here and now, ”she says in tears.

A tour of the villa in Beringen immediately begins badly for Philip and Caroline. The couple expects a spacious, modern villa with plenty of peace and privacy. Ribbon development is Caroline’s worst nightmare. Unfortunately, in the first room of the purchased house, the entrepreneur immediately notices how close the neighbors are. “I don’t want them to listen to our conversation with our window open,” he said disappointedly. “That’s what I mean by ribbon settlement,” she says firmly, despite the meters of land between houses.