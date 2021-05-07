Immunity Task Winner Team Names!

The weekend is here which means the reality shows in the lineup for the entertainment purpose of their audiences. The audiences are eagerly waiting to watch their favorite reality shows on their television screens and in this order, the youth favorite dating reality show “Splitsvilla 13” is ready with its another enthusiastic episode. The youth are loved to watch each episode of the show and even the show is creating magic amongst them. In the upcoming episode on 8th May 2021, the viewers will watch fun and frolic along with the ugly fights of the contestants. In this article, you will also find out the elimination details of the show.

MTV Splitsvilla 13 Latest New Episode

In the previous episode, the viewers watched a dome session and in the upcoming episode, they watched the silver connection challenge. In the 10th episode, the contestants will fight to save their journey on the show along with their companions. Currently, the Silver contestants desperately want to enter the Gold Villa in order to save themselves as well as their companions from the elimination. In the upcoming episode, the wild fights of the silver villa girls will continue.

Though the painting task will take an enormous lump of the plot for the Saturday episode. A special surprise is waiting for the two girls who will come as the be victorious of the task. The girls of the reality show will be got a miraculous opportunity to make the male contestants dance to their tunes. The challenge was squabble for winning a shot at the craved Golden Villa. Arushi and Vyomesh were battles against averse to Aditi and Jay. Another battle was between Samarthya and Nikita opposing Nikhil and Avantika.

MTV Splitsvilla 13 8th May Episode: Immunity Task Winner Names

Jay and Aditi (Winner) Vs Vyomesh and Arushi

Samarthya and Nikita Vs Nikhil and Avantika (Winner)

Janvi asks Jay and Vyomesh to perform the most numbers of pushups within just a minute if they want to acquire their bite of love. In this task, Vyomesh has come as the winner. As assumed, Nikita gives her vote to Samarthya because she desired her team to have come as victorious. To get a vote Samruddhi swayed with Nikhil. On the other side, Arushi told Samarthya to put on lipstick if he wants her vote. Then Vyomesh goes to Arushi and she told him to unbend her strings of hair. Bhoomika gets impressed with the dance of Nikhil.

Nikita abandons Nikhil in spite of the fact that he cleaned her shoes. As per the sources, Avantika and Nikhil and Aditi, and Jay are the champions of the Golden Opportunity Challenge. In the Gold, Villa Arushi has entered as the companion of Vyomesh. Though, the game escalates as Bhoomika is enraged about the decision. Pollak and Arushi were the choices of Vymoesh. As the viewers already watched Kevin and Kat Kristain were the ideal match of this season.

MTV Splitsvilla 13 8th May 2021 – Elimination Update

Aditi and Jay were nominated for the eviction from the 2nd dome session of the show but the interesting twist is waiting for the audiences. Avantika and Nihil will be saved Jay and Aditi from the eviction. Shweta Nair and Azma Fallah are already eliminated from the show. The show is quite interesting to watch and to know more such updates of the show just stay tuned with us and watch the episode of “Splitsvilla 13” on the MTV channel at 7:00 PM.