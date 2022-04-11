Imogen McKay: Who is Alex Beresford’s future wife, when did they get engaged, who was Natalia Natkaniak’s ex?

The Good Morning Britain weatherman has announced his engagement to partner Imogen McKay, whom he met on a blind date

TV presenter Alex Beresford has revealed that he became engaged to girlfriend Imogen McKay after proposing on New Year’s Day while they were on vacation together in Majorca.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter I newspaper cut off noise

Who is Imogen McKay?

McKay is a 29-year-old restaurant e-commerce operations manager who grew up in Australia.

According to her LinkedIn account, McKay attended Perth College from 2012 – 2015 before studying at the University of Western Australia, where she earned a BA Commerce/Arts degree.