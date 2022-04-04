Imogen Thomas says Nikki Graham couldn’t walk up stairs before horrifying death

Big Brother star Imogen Thomas has revealed that her fellow star and fan-favorite Nikki Graham was not able to climb stairs before her death.

The reality TV beauty has paid tribute to her dear friend ahead of the one-year anniversary of Nikki’s untimely death.

The star tragically died on April 9, 2021, at the age of only 38, after a life-long battle with anorexia.

He died in his sleep at home after a conversation with his beloved mother, Susan, who had come only a day after being released from the hospital.

Welsh-born Imogen and Nikki, 39, initially met in 2006 during their time at Big Brother, cementing their bond in the years following a tornado experience at the Borehamwood bungalow.