Importance & Significance of Navratri Festival in India

Navratri 2022: Navratri is essentially a celebration of nine divine nights that are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Primarily, it is celebrated by the Hindu community twice every year — once around this time of the year, and then in the month of October, coinciding with Durga Puja celebrations.
This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on April 2 with Maa Shailputri pujaand ends on April 11 with Navratri Parana. These nine nights begin on the first day of Hindu lunar calendar, celebrated in the month of Chaitra.
April 2, 2022: Day 1 – Maa Shailputri Puja
April 3, 2022: Day 2 – Maa Brahmacharini Puja
April 4, 2022: Day 3 — Maa Chandraghanta Puja
April 5, 2022: Day 4 – Maa Kushmanda Puja
April 6, 2022: Day 5 – Maa Skandamata Puja
April 7, 2022: Day 6 — Maa Katyayani…
