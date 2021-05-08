Important news for Google users, now we will not be able to login without turning on this service

Google will soon offer an amazing service for its users that will no longer require a password to login to their Gmail account. This means that users will be able to login to their account without entering a password. Also if someone tries to open your account by entering password and username, this will not happen. This means that accounts of all users will be more secure.

Explain that Google will use two-factor authentication to secure users’ accounts. This feature is now available as an option which users can use as per their choice but soon it will be made the default. The company states in its blog that users should use two-factor authentication to sign in to a Google account. This will strengthen security.