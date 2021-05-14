Impressed by Asian Miss World, Manushi Chillar won Miss World title

Today is Miss World Manushi Chillar’s birthday. Today Manushi competes with the biggest actresses of Bollywood. Manushi is very beautiful and will soon be stepping into Bollywood. Let us tell you all that Manushi has given India the title of Miss World in 2017 after 17 years. Priyanka Chopra had earlier won the Miss World title in 2000. Manushi was born in Haryana, India. Manushi was good in studies from the beginning.

He had secured 96% marks in the cbse board. She has also been an All India CBSE Topper in English. Manushi follows and exercises a strong diet routine to keep herself fit. Recently, Manushi was responsible for spreading awareness about menstruation in women under the Beauty with a Purpose project. Under this, he worked to spread awareness in 20 villages. His initiative was called Projet Shakti. Manushi says, “She has been very impressed with the story of Rita Faria, who became the first Indian and first Asian Miss World in 1966. Rita was also a medical student for the final year when she won the title. ”

However, when Manushi was asked about appearing in films for the first time, she said, “I will decide about Bollywood when the time is right.” Manushi wanted to work with Aamir Khan, but now you are going to see Manushi with Akshay Kumar in the film Prithviraj Chauhan. .