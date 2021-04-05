Impressive! Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Collection 11th Day Total Worldwide Earning Report

Another brilliant and much-awaited movie of Hollywood is just released to entertain everyone. Yes, we are talking about Godzilla vs Kong which is a sequel of Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019) and Kong: The Skull Island (2017). It is the biggest release of the Warner Bros and all the fans are waiting for it before its release. When the trailer release then the response of the audience from India is very good and high. The makers decide to release the movie two days prior in India before the global release. The film is expected to earn more in India but COVID-19 might affect the film’s worldwide collection.

But, even that the film got a massive response from the Indian audience and collect approx. Rs 4-5 crores. The theatres become totally full because all the people love the concept and also the performance of the star members. The accurate collection of the movie has not been revealed yet but very soon the confirmed box office collection will be announced by the makers. If we talk about the story of the movie then it will be extremely brilliant and awesome. All the people are like the story of the movie and appreciate the movie.

The names of the stars who worked in the movie are Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demian Bichir. In the movie, Kong is brought to the city which is being threatened by another monster, Godzilla. The movie is a full-grown adult and also the monsters will be very strong in the movie. The Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Collection will be updated here because many people are waiting for it. The makers are very excited to know the result of the movie in the Global Box Office.

Before the release of the movie Adam Wingard said that “This is a battle that has been going on since 1962, so for us, it was, it would be the most definitive version and the most satisfying version of the two monsters that came along. In doing so and knowing that everyone had found their favourite, we had to make sure to satisfy both of their supporters. These two have their own special strengths and weaknesses… so all have been taken into consideration. For us, it was most important that this is the most epic battle ever”. So, if you want to know more about the Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Collection then stay connected with us. We will update here all the things related to the movie.