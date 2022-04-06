‘Impressive’: Sheffield United supporters react to crucial win at QPR

Sheffield United were relegated to the Championship play-off places with a crucial 1–0 win against QPR. Ollie Norwood’s goal within the opening 10 minutes ultimately proved to be the difference between the two promotion-chasing sides on a huge night at Bramble Lane.

Blade supporters wanted a more comfortable win, given the visitors were able to enforce in the later stages, but they would be more than content to come up with all three points. It keeps much of their push for an immediate return to the Premier League alive as a win helps them finish fifth.

Games in the bottom spots for both Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough mean their fate is not in their own hands, but with six games to go, United have plenty of time to consolidate…