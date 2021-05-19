Imran government failed to stop nationwide violence, kneels before fundamentalists

Islamabad: Global Security Consulting (RJGSC) chief Roland Jackson has made a big disclosure about the internal administrative machinery of Pakistan. In an opinion piece in the Global Watch Analysis, Roland Jackson said that PM Imran Khan has failed miserably to control the nationwide violence by supporters of the radical Islamic party Tehreek-e-Lubbeck (TLP) of Pakistan’s police and security forces.

Roland Jackson writes that Islamic jihadist groups currently formed by the Pak military to launch a proxy war against India have become extremely powerful. This can be gauged from the fact that they have also started interfering in the decision making of foreign policy. Jacquard’s remarks come at a time when there is a resentment among radicals against France in Pakistan.

Actually, in the matter of publishing the cartoon of Prophet Mohammed, the supporters of the TLP are protesting for the removal of the French ambassador. There was a lot of ruckus in Pakistan about this. Alam is that the Imran government has also bowed down to the TLP supporters. The government of Pakistan is trying to stop the uproar by talking to the banned Tehreek-e-Lubbeck Pakistan (TLP), which is also causing anger among the policemen.