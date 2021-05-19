ENTERTAINMENT

Imran government failed to stop nationwide violence, kneels before fundamentalists

Islamabad: Global Security Consulting (RJGSC) chief Roland Jackson has made a big disclosure about the internal administrative machinery of Pakistan. In an opinion piece in the Global Watch Analysis, Roland Jackson said that PM Imran Khan has failed miserably to control the nationwide violence by supporters of the radical Islamic party Tehreek-e-Lubbeck (TLP) of Pakistan’s police and security forces.

Roland Jackson writes that Islamic jihadist groups currently formed by the Pak military to launch a proxy war against India have become extremely powerful. This can be gauged from the fact that they have also started interfering in the decision making of foreign policy. Jacquard’s remarks come at a time when there is a resentment among radicals against France in Pakistan.

Actually, in the matter of publishing the cartoon of Prophet Mohammed, the supporters of the TLP are protesting for the removal of the French ambassador. There was a lot of ruckus in Pakistan about this. Alam is that the Imran government has also bowed down to the TLP supporters. The government of Pakistan is trying to stop the uproar by talking to the banned Tehreek-e-Lubbeck Pakistan (TLP), which is also causing anger among the policemen.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

105
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
101
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
73
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
59
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
44
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
43
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top