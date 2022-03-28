Imran Khan blames foreign hand for trying to topple his govt | World News

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday ruled out resignation during his rally at the Parade Ground in Islamabad, claiming that foreign powers were behind the conspiracy to topple his three-year old government. This comes a day before the no-confidence motion that will be tabled in the Pakistan assembly at 4 pm.

“The letter I have is proof and I want to dare anyone who is doubting this letter. I will invite them off the record. We have to decide for how long we will have to live like this. We are getting threats. There are many things about foreign conspiracy which will be shared very soon,” Dawn quoted the Pakistan prime minister.

“Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened…