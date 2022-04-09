Imran Khan Calls Emergency Cabinet Meeting at 9.30 pm; Speaker Says Will Implement SC Decision on No-Trust Vote

Read more

conspiracy” against it. In line with a landmark Supreme Court order, the National Assembly’s session began in the morning. National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser is chairing the session which began at 10:30 am (local time).

Taking the floor, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif hailed Thursday as a historic day in Pakistan’s history when the Supreme Court rejected the deputy speaker’s ruling and said that the apex court’s decision had made the country’s future “bright”. He called on Speaker Qaiser to conduct proceedings in accordance with the court’s directives, stating that Parliament would be writing history today.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan looked certain to be kicked out of office Saturday by a no-confidence vote…