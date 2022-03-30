Imran Khan (photo from last week) is set to be ousted as Pakistan's prime minister after a coalition partner changed the coat and said today they would support a no-confidence motion against him.

Imran Khan is set to be ousted from the post of PM of Pakistan after allies turn against him

Imran Khan is set to be ousted as Pakistan’s prime minister after a coalition ally quoted saying he would support a no-confidence motion against him today.

Opponents accused Khan of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy mismanagement, and posing the biggest challenge to his regime since his 2018 election victory.

No prime minister in the history of the country has seen a full five-year term.

Imran Khan (photo from last week) is set to be ousted as Pakistan’s prime minister after a coalition partner changed the coat and said today they would support a no-confidence motion against him.

The danger comes when a small but key ally of the coalition has abandoned him and joined the opposition. The Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM-P) has only seven seats, but this move has increased the number of seats…


Read Full News