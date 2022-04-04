Imran Khan LIVE: 'I will put each and every corrupt person in jail,' says Pak PM | World News

4 April 2022, 19:30 PM

Sri Lanka Economic crisis: The govt will survive. We have a majority in Parliament. President Rajapaksa will not resign, says Sagara Kariyawasam, MP, Secy Gen of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

4 April 2022, 16:10 PM

Imran Khan slams Shahbaz Sharif for “beggers are not choosers comments”. He further said that its PML-N government is the one that has made the people beggers.

4 April 2022,…


