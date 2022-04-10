‘Imran Khan may have other failings but’: Simi Garewal’s tweet amid Pakistan turmoil | World News

After Imran Khan became the prime minister in 2018, a tweet from Simi Garewal created a stir as it involved some secret that Imran Khan had shared with her. That tweet was later deleted. Politics is not a place for idealists, Simi Garewal tweeted on Sunday after Imran Khan’s ouster.
Simi Garewal, actor and the famous host of the eponymous television show ‘A Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ on Sunday said she has known Imran Khan for 40 years and though he may have other failings, corruption is not one of them. As Imran Khan was ousted by the no-confidence vote in the Pakistan National Assembly after a day of twists and turns, Simi Garewal tweeted her two takeaways from Imran Khan’s exit. “A joint opposition can dismiss a popular Prime Minister. Politics is no place for idealists,” Simi…
Read Full News