‘Imran Khan may have other failings but’: Simi Garewal’s tweet amid Pakistan turmoil | World News

Simi Garewal, actor and the famous host of the eponymous television show ‘A Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ on Sunday said she has known Imran Khan for 40 years and though he may have other failings, corruption is not one of them. As Imran Khan was ousted by the no-confidence vote in the Pakistan National Assembly after a day of twists and turns, Simi Garewal tweeted her two takeaways from Imran Khan’s exit. “A joint opposition can dismiss a popular Prime Minister. Politics is no place for idealists,” Simi…