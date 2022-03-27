Imran Khan news LIVE Updates: Our foreign policy being manipulated from outside, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Sunday said, “Poor countries are backward because the law there fails to catch the rich who are involved in white collar crimes. They transfer stolen and looted money to offshore accounts. Small thieves do not destroy a country like the way big thieves do.”

“These ‘three stooges’ are looting the country for years and all this drama is being done to have Imran Khan surrender like Musharraf. They are trying to blackmail the government. General Musharraf tried to save his government and gave these thieves NRO and it resulted in the destruction of Pakistan,” Imran Khan said at a rally in Islamabad.

He added, “Come what may, I will not forgive them even if my government goes or even if I lose my life,” he added.