Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan PM is scared of no-confidence vote, says Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari | World News

9 April 2022, 16:23 PM
Federal Minister Asad Umar in National Assembly:
“Is this democracy where opposition is allowed to do open horse-trading in every election?”
“If you really believe in democracy elections are the only way forward.”
(Source: PTI Twitter)
9 April 2022, 16:19 PM
Imran Khan is whisking away the wickets and running from the pitch: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
9 April 2022, 16:06 PM
Speaking in the National Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called for voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.
9 April 2022, 15:52 PM
They (US) want to view Pak and India on different platforms. They said that they look at India through lens of…
