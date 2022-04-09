Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan PM is scared of no-confidence vote, says Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari | World News

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan PM is scared of no-confidence vote, says Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari | World News

9 April 2022, 16:23 PM

Federal Minister Asad Umar in National Assembly:

“Is this democracy where opposition is allowed to do open horse-trading in every election?”

“If you really believe in democracy elections are the only way forward.”

(Source: PTI Twitter)

9 April 2022, 16:19 PM

Imran Khan is whisking away the wickets and running from the pitch: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

9 April 2022, 16:06 PM

Speaking in the National Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called for voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

9 April 2022, 15:52 PM

They (US) want to view Pak and India on different platforms. They said that they look at India through lens of…


Read Full News