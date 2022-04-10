Imran Khan ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan after crucial vote

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has been ousted from power after losing a no-confidence motion under his leadership.

visual: AFP

The voting took place at midnight after opposition parties moved a resolution against him, which was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Khan had said he would not recognize an opposition government, claiming – without evidence – that there was a US-led conspiracy to oust him.

The assembly will now appoint the new prime minister.

That person will be in power till October 2023 when the next election is due.

Khan became the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by a no-confidence vote.

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that…