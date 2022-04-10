Imran Khan: Pakistan’s PM breaks silence after being ousted after losing the no-confidence motion. world News

Imran Khan has said for the first time since he lost the no-confidence motion and was removed from the post of Pakistani prime minister: “The fight for freedom starts again today.”

The vote was called on claims of economic and political mismanagement, with opponents accusing them of failing to revive the economy and tackling corruption.

Mr Khan has accused his opponents of colluding with the US to remove him but has provided no evidence, and urged people to take to the streets in protest this weekend.

After losing the vote late Saturday, Mr Khan wrote on Twitter on Sunday: “Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but the freedom struggle against a foreign conspiracy to change regime resumes today.

“It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty and …