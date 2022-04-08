Imran Khan: Pakistan’s top court rules that stopping no-confidence motion against PM was unconstitutional

Islamabad, Pakistan CNN ,

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ruled that its decision to block a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was unconstitutional, with legislators now set to vote on Saturday.

The Supreme Court reached a unanimous decision after four days of special proceedings, while Khan and his loyalist President Arif Alvi had expedited the process of starting early elections. The Supreme Court also struck down Khan’s order to dissolve Parliament and hold early elections, calling it “no legal effect”.

The trust vote for Khan will now take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. local (1:30 p.m. ET).

Khan had called for elections…