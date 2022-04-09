Imran Khan: Prime Minister of Pakistan ousted by no-confidence motion

Pakistan’s parliament has ousted the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan with a no-confidence motion.

The political opposition won the vote after several of Imran Khan’s allies and a major coalition party left him.

Now the united opposition will form the new government. The assembly will also appoint a new prime minister, who will be able to hold power until October 2023, when the next election is due.

Speaking ahead of the vote on Saturday, former cricket star Mr Khan said he would not recognize an opposition government if he was ousted from power.

“I will not accept an imported government. I am ready for the struggle,” he said.

He called the first vote a “foreign funded drama” and called on people to oppose it.

Vote was done…