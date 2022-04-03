Imran Khan puts Pakistan in constitutional crisis

Prime Minister Imran Khan has dissolved Pakistan’s parliament and started fresh elections, plunging the country into a constitutional crisis as the former cricket captain fights to stay in power.

Khan’s political opponents gathered enough support within Pakistan’s National Assembly to end the prime minister’s term with a no-confidence vote on Sunday, after his party lost a weak parliamentary majority due to inflation and falling living standards.

But in a shocking move, the Khan-associate chairman rejected the motion in absentia, claiming it was unconstitutional. The President of Pakistan then dissolved the National Assembly at Khan’s request, starting the clock for elections to be held in 90 days.

“I ask people to prepare for the next …