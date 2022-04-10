Imran Khan removed from the post of leader of Pakistan in no-confidence motion

Imran Khan was voted Pakistan’s prime minister early on Sunday, ending weeks of political uncertainty that have fueled a devaluation of the rupee, dragged down the country’s stock market and interest the central bank. Forced to raise rates.

After a tense session of the lower house of parliament that began on Saturday morning, a coalition of opposition parties in Pakistan garnered the support of 174 members in the 342-seat house to pass a no-confidence motion against Khan.

We will bring stability in Pakistan. After the vote, Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif said, “No revenge will be taken from anyone.”

Sharif, a descendant of a prominent industrial family and brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been named the opposition candidate.