Imran Khan removed from the post of PM of Pakistan after no-confidence motion

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted after losing a trust vote in parliament on Sunday, after being dumped by coalition partners who blamed him for a crumbling economy and failure to deliver on his campaign promises.

The results of the vote, the culmination of a 13-hour session that included repeated delays, were announced by the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Ayaz Sadiq, at 1 a.m. local time.

Khan, 69, was ousted after 3-1/2 years as leader of the nuclear-armed country of 220 million, where the military has ruled for nearly half of its 75-year history.

The voting took place late at night after several adjournments in the chamber convened because of lengthy speeches by members of Khan’s party, who said there was an American conspiracy to oust cricket…