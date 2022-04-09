Imran Khan removed from the post of Prime Minister of Pakistan, motion of no confidence

Imran Khan has been removed from the post of Prime Minister of Pakistan after he lost the no-confidence motion in Parliament.

The opposition parties managed to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house. The country’s lower house will now choose the new prime minister and government

No Pakistani Prime Minister has completed his term

Pakistan’s lower house of parliament voted to remove Mr Khan from office after a nearly 14-hour-long standoff between the opposition and the ruling party, which began on Saturday morning.

The former cricketer had tried to stop the proposal from going ahead by dissolving Parliament, but the Supreme Court of Pakistan had declared it unconstitutional.

After a late-night session of parliament, a majority of lawmakers voted for a motion to remove Mr.