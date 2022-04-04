Imran Khan to be in office till caretaker PM appointed, says Pak president | World News

Imran Khan will remain in office till a caretaker prime minister is appointed, Pakistan’s president Arif Alvi clarified in a late-night tweet after the country saw its most politically turbulent day this year and braced for yet another leadership crisis. “Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the president’s office said in a tweet.

In a series of rapid developments, Imran Khan on Sunday outsmarted the opposition move to oust him as deputy speaker Qasim Suri, a member of the ruling PTI, rejected a no confidence motion against Khan under Article 5 of the constitution. Khan has now called for fresh elections.