Imran Khan: Voting out of Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s post

The former cricket star had to face defeat in the parliamentary vote held on Sunday. The opposition needed at least 172 votes out of the 342-member assembly to oust him.

The no-confidence motion was supported by a coalition of politicians, including over a dozen defectors from Khan’s own political party.

In its decision, the Supreme Court also set aside Khan’s earlier order to dissolve Parliament and called for early elections, calling it “no legal effect”.