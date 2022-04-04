Imran Khan’s surprise call for mid-term elections in Pakistan may pay off

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as seen here in Kabul was taken on 19 November 2020.

As a cricket bowler, the equivalent of a baseball pitcher, the game’s legend Imran Khan was famous for his so-called “inswinger”. His deceptively sluggish ball would often start slowly but suddenly turn sharply inward, taking the batsman completely by surprise.

As Pakistan’s prime minister, Khan also completely shut down the opposition for holding fresh elections after dodging a no-confidence motion against his government on Sunday.

It was a clever move. But will it outshine the opposition?

The question remains whether the Pakistan Supreme Court – which is expected to weigh in on whether the deputy speaker violated the Constitution when he rejected the no-confidence motion…