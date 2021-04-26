Imran Tahir’s rocket throw makes the batsman chit, Dhoni surprised – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the match was played between RCB and CSK on Sunday. After winning the toss and winning the first toss, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set a challenging target of 192 runs in front of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), in response to which Virat Kohli’s team could score 122 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Friends, in this match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir took such a great run out with his rocket throw, which is being highly praised on social media. You can see the video in this post.

Friends, let me tell you that at the age of 42, Imran Tahir has run out, which no one would have expected. Tahir’s run-out saw a cheetah, on which he returned the pavilion to Bangalore batsman Kyle Jameson. Its video is becoming increasingly viral on social media.