LATEST

Imran Tahir’s rocket throw makes the batsman chit, Dhoni surprised – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the match was played between RCB and CSK on Sunday. After winning the toss and winning the first toss, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set a challenging target of 192 runs in front of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), in response to which Virat Kohli’s team could score 122 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Friends, in this match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir took such a great run out with his rocket throw, which is being highly praised on social media. You can see the video in this post.

Friends, let me tell you that at the age of 42, Imran Tahir has run out, which no one would have expected. Tahir’s run-out saw a cheetah, on which he returned the pavilion to Bangalore batsman Kyle Jameson. Its video is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
63
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
60
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma 19 April 2021 Episode Written Update (19/04/2021) – themiracletech.Tv

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top