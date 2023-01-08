LATEST

In a sentence by Saddam Hussein.. his daughter Raghad comments on “Gulf 25” in Basra and sends a message to the Iraqis

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN) – Raghad, the daughter of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, commented on the opening ceremony of the “25th Arabian Gulf Cup” for football, which was held at the Sports City Stadium in Basra, Iraq, on Friday evening.

Raghad posted a video clip of the inauguration ceremony on her Twitter page, saying with a comment: “O generous Iraqis, do not let their worn out tent, the tent of the occupier, change your characteristics and habits. As you are, and do not let the pressures of life change you except for the better.

And Saddam Hussein’s daughter had said in a previous tweet that the phrase “Afia and Afiatain” was used by the former Iraqi president to say to them.

The Arab Gulf Cup will be held in its twenty-fifth edition in the city of Basra, from the sixth to the 19th of January.

8 teams are participating in the tournament, divided into two groups, the first includes: Iraq, Oman, Yemen and Saudi Arabia, while the second consists of: Qatar, the Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait.

