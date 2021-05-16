In a small debate, Saif punched the businessman’s nose, went to the police station, read what happened next.

Bollywood’s youngest Nawab actor Saif Ali Khan has been entertaining fans with his acting for a long time. Saif has done many types of films in his career. Saif is also known for his controversies among fans as much as he is famous for his acting. Saif Ali Khan’s name has been the subject of much controversy. Be it the case of deer hunting or the beating of a businessman (when Saif Ali Khan was arrested for assaulting a South African businessman in a hotel).





When Saif Ali Khan attacked a South African businessman in a hotel, he got caught in a big controversy. The controversy cost the actor dearly, due to which Saif was heavily criticized.

Saif defeated Kelly

According to reports, on 22 February 2012, Saif Ali Khan along with his friends went to eat at a Japanese restaurant in Taj, Colaba. Iqbal, an NRI businessman, was sitting at a table next to his family. At that time, there was a lot of noise coming from Saif’s table, which was bothering Iqbal. He had complained about this, to which Saif told him that we should sit somewhere else. This caused a lot of debate between them and meanwhile Saif beat up Iqbal. It is said that the businessman’s nose was broken by Saif’s beating.





Saif was arrested

At the time, Saif’s dispute with the businessman was so costly that Saif and his friends were arrested on the complaint of NRI Indian businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma. The three were later released on bail (when Saif Ali Khan was arrested for assaulting a South African businessman in a hotel).

Action on saif

Nearly two years after the attack, a local court framed charges against Saif and his two friends. The court had framed charges against Saif Ali Khan and his two friends Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi under sections 325 (assault) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. However, Saif described the allegations against him in the court as baseless.





Argument and Saif

Saif Ali Khan once landed a helicopter in Jaipur without the permission of the administration, which cost him dearly. The helicopters used in the shooting of Saif Ali Khan’s advertisement were confiscated in Jaipur as they were not allowed to fly. Saif Deer was also involved in poaching. He was also found in controversies during the shooting of ‘Agent Vinod’ in Jaisalmer.