In a time of international mourning, ‘Drive My Car’ is a relatable portrait of grief

Standing amidst the snow-covered rubble of her childhood home in Hokkaido, at the northern end of the Japanese archipelago, laconic driver Misaki Watari recounts her past. It was in this stark, achromatic landscape – save for the bright red Saab 900 standing in the background – that a deadly mudslide ate her home and drowned her mother many years ago. Watching quietly from behind the young driver, his widowed passenger and reluctant traveling companion Yusuke Kafuku Misaki told her what: She could have freed her mother from the wreckage, but didn’t.

