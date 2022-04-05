In ‘Benjamin Franklin’, Ken Burns re-frames an American icon

If we’re counting money, Benjamin Franklin – the man on the $100 bill – is 20 times as important as Abraham Lincoln, 100 times as important as George Washington and 10 times as important as Alexander Hamilton, despite “Hamilton”. This is bad math, of course, because there is no calculation by which Andrew Jackson is four times as important as Lincoln, or 20 times as important as Washington. But it does give you some insight into his historical and cultural status that Franklin, not the president, is now the face of the highest denomination of currency in circulation. (And he has been a man in at least two musicals, “Ben Franklin in Paris” and “1776”, so he has Broadway credits as well.)

Of all the Founding Fathers, Franklin is by far the most colorful, interesting…