In Bollywood, this famous music director died of mourning, the death of this famous music director

Renowned music director Vanraj Bhatia has said goodbye to the world today. According to the information received, Vanraj died at his Mumbai home. He was one of the leading composers of Western classical music. He was in poor health for the last several days. This is why he was put to bed at home. Here he was so weak that he could not even get up. Meanwhile, given the increasing prevalence of corona, he did not even consider going to the doctors, which led to his death this morning (May 7).

Vanraj Bhatia won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction 31 years ago. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2012. Vanraj Bhatia was 93 at that time. According to the information received, he was completely cut off from the outside world due to his poor health. At the same time, many people say that they had no money and that their lives were going through very difficult times.

He revealed in an interview with Mumbai Mirror last year that he also had difficulty hearing. At the same time his memory has also become weak. During that time he had said, “I do not have even one rupee left in the bank. My only support is my servant at home. Because of which I started selling valuables from my house. “

