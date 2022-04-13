In Brooklyn, the Long Terror Underground

It is rush hour on Tuesday morning public transit in New York, and many commuters take the subway’s N line, which connects the boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn.

On a train on this line, which heads to Manhattan, sat a fat black man, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a reflective safety vest, which is common on construction sites. , He is carrying a bag.

The Underground Metro stops at Brooklyn’s 59th Street station.

When the train moves again, the person prepares to carry out his attack. As he approaches the next stop at 36th Street station in Brooklyn, he takes action: He puts a gas mask on his face and pulls two small smoke grenades from his bag as they hit the system.

As the devices started emitting thick smoke, the suspect grabbed his 9mm Glock and opened fire on the occupants of the car. very…