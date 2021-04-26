In Corona era, the user raised questions on Abhishek Bachchan, the actor said – I am not putting it on social media…

ENTERTAINMENT

Corona circumstances are growing within the nation, whereas within the meantime persons are seen on social media asking for assist. In the meantime, many Bollywood celebs are extending a serving to hand to the needy by way of social media, whereas many celebrities are additionally giving the message of being optimistic to all in tough circumstances. Lately, one such publish by Abhishek Bachchan got here into large headlines. On which many customers have raised questions, whereas Abhishek has additionally given a superb reply to the questions being raised.

Folks raised questions

Really, Abhishek Bachchan posted a publish on his Twitter account. Through which he wrote – ‘I’m sending a giant digital hag to all of you. Retweet it and unfold love, at a time after we want it ‘. On the similar time, many individuals have questioned him on this tweet of Abhishek Bachchan, one person wrote that ‘I want you had performed extra than simply sending hag! Individuals are dying with out oxygen and beds, simply the hag shouldn’t be sufficient sir ‘.

Nice reply given

Responding to this publish of the person, Abhishek Bachchan has mentioned that in such a tough time, he’s not solely doing optimistic posts. He wrote- ‘I’m doing ma’am, if I’m not placing it on social media it doesn’t imply I’m not doing something. We’re all making an attempt to do our greatest. These circumstances are very unhappy, so I attempted to unfold some positivity and love ‘.

