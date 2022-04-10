In Corsica, “it’s a Sunday election like any other”

At Roubaix, in the North, we vote “to clean up the bad guys”

It is a continuous parade. It’s hard to believe that, in the first round of the presidential election in 2017, Roubaix had 37.40% abstinence (out of 46,335 registered). At office 107, located in the heart of the popular district, Poteneri, there is little downtime this afternoon.

As Ramadan began in early April, many hidden voters speak of secularism. “I am a Muslim, I believe we should all be equal regardless of religion”A 20-year-old student nurse says. I think Marine Le Pen will one day pass, but that doesn’t scare me. ,