In-form Crystal Palace destroys out-of-the-arts Arsenal

Crystal Palace blew away Arsenal with a comprehensive 3-0 Premier League win at Selhurst Park, denting the visitors’ top four hopes and continuing their momentum under boss Patrick Vieira.

The weekend’s results saw the Gunners being leapfrogged by rivals Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification and they were unable to respond in a single night, forgetting Mikel Arteta’s men.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayu put the Eagles in control after 24 minutes and a second-half penalty from Wilfried Zaha added remarkable shine to the hosts’ score, who extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions and ninth. reached the place. Table.

Arsenal were down to fifth after Spurs’ win over Newcastle on Sunday, but their return gave them a boost…