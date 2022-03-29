In her first major public appearance in months, the Queen attended Prince Philip’s memorial service. UK News

The Queen appeared teary-eyed as she attended Prince Philip’s memorial service in her first major public appearance in months.

he traveled to the service of thanksgiving In a car with Prince AndrewIn a move that would be read as a clear indication of the Emperor’s support for his son.

When they arrived from Windsor Castle, the Duke of York, settled his sexual assault claim last monthHe was taken to Westminster Abbey.

The emperor moved slowly and awkwardly to his seat, holding the duke’s elbow with his left hand and the walking stick with his right, and looked passionately as the service progressed.

Image: The Queen sits next to Prince Charles

concerns about Emperor’s health His absence on something has caused …