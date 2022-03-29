In Irpin, the Russian army is retreating, but the “threat remains permanent”, admits a French ambulance driver on the spot.

It was a feeling that the residents of Irpin already had, for a few days, a “lock” to protect the capital Kyiv from an offensive, without actually believing it. This Tuesday, March 29, Russia confirmed it: the Kremlin announced that it would “radically” reduce its military activity in the regions of Kyiv and Chernigov in Ukraine.

During Russian-Ukrainian talks “satisfactory“In Istanbul, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin thus indicated, a month after the start of the Russian offensive, that ,Negotiating an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, entering into a practical dimension (…), in order to increase confidence, it was decided to significantly reduce military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernigov.“. The head of the Russian delegation and the representative of the Kremlin, Vladimir Medinsky, has indicated that …