In just three weeks TV show ‘Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble’ goes off air

TV show Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble was launched on April 20 and it went off air on Monday just after three weeks. According to the sources associated with the show, it wasn’t feasible to shoot with child artists in the current situation.

Producer Dheeraj Kumar in an interview with BT confirms the news and shared, “Like other producers, we, too, were asked to move the unit to another state after shoots came to a halt in Maharashtra. In fact, we had worked on our script keeping in mind a new location and had even reduced the number of kids from 10 to five. However, after much contemplation, I decided to end the show. I had to act as a responsible producer. A decision can’t always be driven from a commercial standpoint, so I decided to end the show. I was hoping to start the shoot again in Mumbai after the shooting resumed in Maharashtra. However, that seems unlikely to happen anytime soon. At the moment, the health and safety of the people I work with are more important than running a show. Of course, pulling the plug on a show in less than a month results in heavy losses, but I have no regrets. The bigger regret would have been if something had gone wrong or someone had got infected during the shoot.”

Lead actor Himanshu Malhotra is obviously disappointed and says, “It’s saddening and shocking, but unfortunately, sometimes things are beyond our control. The show launched last month, and that’s when the second wave of COVID-19 hit us. It’s disheartening as no artiste expects his show to go off air in three weeks.”

