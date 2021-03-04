IN-L vs BD-L Fantasy Prediction: Legends of India vs Bangladesh Legends Best Fantasy Team for Road Safety T20 Tech Series | sport

IN-L vs BD-L Fantasy Prediction: Bharat Legends vs Bangladesh Legends – 5 March 2021 (Raipur). Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan will be the best fantasy pics of the game.

India Legends will take on Bangladesh Legend in the league game of the Road Safety Tech Series T20 tournament. The tournament has continued since last year.

The batting of the Indian giants will be led by Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, while Zaheer Khan is the lead bowler. Pathan Brothers will complete the role of all-rounders. Bangladesh Legends are playing in their first game as they have replaced the Australian Legends, who opted out due to Kovid-19 concerns.

Pitch report – Average 1scheduled tribe The innings score on this ground is 146 runs in the IPL games played here.

Total Games: 4; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 2; Bats 2N d Won: ४.

Match Details:

Time:- 7.00 pm IS Stadium: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Potential XI for both sides: –

India legends – Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Munaf Patel, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha.

Bangladesh Legends – Nafees Iqbal, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzaq, Mushfiqur Rahman, Khalid Masood, Khalid Mehmood, Mohammad Rafiq, Mehrab Hussain, Aftab Ahmed, M.D. Sharif.

IN-L vs BD-L: Major Players of the Game

India Legends Top-4 Picks: –

Virender Sehwag: – Sehwag scored 77 runs in just one innings last year, while he is a veteran of more than 4000 T20 runs.

Yuvraj Singh: – Yuvi has experienced more than 4800 T20 runs, while he has taken 80 wickets in bowling. He also registered to play domestic cricket this season.

Irfan Pathan: – Pathan scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 183.87 last season, while also taking a few wickets in bowling. He played in the Lanka Premier League 2020.

Munaf Patel: – Patel picked up six wickets in just two matches last season, while he took three wickets in the Lanka Premier League 2020.

Bangladesh Legends Top 3 Picks: –

Mushfiqur Rahman: – Rahman scored 1230 List-A runs in his career, while he also took 84 wickets in bowling.

Loading...

Khalid Mehmood: – Mahmud scored 991 ODI runs in his career, while he took 67 wickets in bowling.

Loading...

Abdur Razzaq: – Razzaq took 44 T20I wickets in 34 matches, while his economy was 6.88.

Loading...

IN-L vs BD-L Final Fantasy Team: –

WK: Naman Ojha.

Batsman: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Mushfiqur Rahman, Nafees Iqbal.

All-rounder: Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Khalid Mehmood.

Bowler: Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Abdur Razzaq.

Match Prediction: The giants of India will be favorites to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both captain’s picks + Irfan Pathan and Khalid Mehmood

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team For Sports

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Notional disclaimer

All our selections are based on an in-depth and nuanced analysis of the players pitching in the match, a basis for pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article presenting your side as a guide for the match and the players.