IN-L vs EN-L Fantasy Prediction: India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety Best Fantasy Team for T20 Tech Series | sport

IN-L vs EN-L Fantasy Prediction: India Legends vs England Legends – 9 March 2021 (Raipur). Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Kevin Pietersen will be the best fantasy pics of the game.

Loading...

India Legends will take on the England legend in the league game of the Road Safety Tech Series T20 tournament. The tournament has continued since last year.

Loading...

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh will lead the batting of the Indian giants, while Kevin Pietersen will lead the batting of the England giants. There are also some stalwarts in the bowling department. Both teams won their last game, and would like to continue their winning momentum.

Loading...

Pitch report – Average 1scheduled tribe The innings score on this ground is 146 runs in the IPL games played here.

Loading...

Total Games: 4; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 2; Bats 2N d Won: ४.

Loading...

Match Details:

Time:- 7.00 pm IS Stadium: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Loading...

Potential XI for both sides: –

Loading...

India legends – Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha.

Loading...

England legends – Kevin Peterson, Phil Mustard, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, Kabir Ali, Matthew Hoggard, James Treadwell, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Brettlett.

Loading...

IN-L vs. EN-L: Major Players of the Game

India Legends Top-4 Picks: –

Virender Sehwag: – Sehwag scored 77 runs in just one innings last year, while in the last match he played a stormy innings of 80 runs. Veeru is a T20 superstar.

Loading...

Yuvraj Singh: – Yuvi has experienced more than 4800 T20 runs, while he has taken 80 wickets in bowling. He took a few wickets in the last game and hoped to bat at number three.

Loading...

Sachin Tendulkar:- Tendulkar does not need any stats to prove his class, and he seems to be in a good rhythm.

Loading...

Vinay Kumar: – Kumar is a veteran of 194 T20 wickets, and has taken a few wickets in the last game. He is looking very good.

Loading...

Loading...

England legends Top 3 Picks: –

Kevin Pietersen: – Peterson is a T20 legend and has scored 5695 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 136.89. He played an entertaining innings of 42 runs in the last game.

Loading...

Phil Mustard: – Mustard has scored 4229 T20 runs at an average of 24.44, while his strike-rate has been 122.40.

Loading...

Ryan Sidebottom: – Sidebottom has taken 93 T20 wickets in his career, while he has an economy of 7.17.

Loading...

Loading...

IN-L vs EN-L Final Fantasy Team: –

WK: Phil Mustard.

Loading...

Batsman: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Maddy.

Loading...

All-rounder: Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan.

Loading...

Bowler: Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar.

Loading...

You can also replace Munaf Patel as Monty Panesar.

Loading...

Loading...

Match Prediction: The giants of India will be favorites to win this game.

Loading...

Loading...

Top names for captaincy role: –

Loading...

Virender Sehwag and Kevin Pietersen

Loading...

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Loading...

Both captain’s picks + Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar

Loading...

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team for Sports

Loading...

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Loading...

Notional disclaimer

Loading...

All of our selections are based on an in-depth analysis of the players pitching in the match, and a basis for subtle reports, pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide to the match and players.