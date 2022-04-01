In management, Nagui implicated his wife Melanie Page throughout broadcast (VIDEO)

This Friday, April 1, pranks were in the headlines! Presented by Olivier Minne and Sidonie Bonek don’t forget the song on France 2. During the show, Nagui decides to implicate her partner Melanie Page, who had participated in a musical play.
since many years, nagui is in command of don’t forget the songFrance from Monday to Saturday 2. Thanks to the general good mood and equally lovely masters, viewership of the show has grown in recent months. nagui The program is also part of its success and the host regularly takes the opportunity to deliver messages, especially on ecology and the environment. A few days ago a candidate had claimed that the former presenter Don’t forget your toothbrush Helped her, without her knowing…
