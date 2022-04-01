In Miami where it all began, Naomi Osaka is rolling again

Miami Gardens, Fla. – Thirteen months.

It’s been so long since Naomi Osaka played for the championship in a big-time tennis tournament, and a few weeks ago it looked like it might be 13 more.

But over the course of the past nine days, Osaka, who appeared on the verge of winning the tournament title because of the way children collect stuffed animals, before ever revealing that she struggles with her mental health, breaks out of the tennis jungle. Has been. The timing could not have been better after world number one Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement last week at the age of 25.

On the right signal, half-Haitian, half-Japanese Osaka, who grew up in the United States and is the biggest star in the women’s game with the passing of Serena Williams, has once again become a force to be reckoned with. Thursday’s three-set semi-final…