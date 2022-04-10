In opposition to medical aid in dying in 2014, independent Quebec MNA will vote to expand it

The independent MNA for Chomedey Guy Ouellette is now set to vote for its expansion to disqualified people, in protest of the medical aid in dying law in 2014.

He told the Canadian press that he was adding his voice to those urging François Legault’s CAQ government to introduce a bill before the end of the session.

At the time, in 2014, Guy Ouellet was among 22 Liberal MNAs who voted against the End-of-Life Care Act, deemed a free vote in the National Assembly.

He stated that his opposition to the law at his Laval ride was so strong that he had no choice but to do so, even though he was personally quite favored, seeing his own parents suffer at the end of life.

His constituents “signed the petitions (…) that were brought to my riding office,” he said, …