In our player count: Steam charts show the recent decline in the number of players playing among us.

In our player count: Steam charts show the recent decline in the number of players playing among us. In the last few months, there has been a considerable decline in the number of players among us. This is despite a new map working. According to Steam Charts, the number of peak players has come down to 87, 792.

Between us, the online multiplayer social deduction game has raged since the global epidemic began. It reached its peak in the mid-2020s and a huge player count.

Content creators and streamers have also made their modifications to keep the audience engaged. Many different players like sheriff, juster, doctor, etc. are coming back into the game because it is exciting and entertaining.

However, in the last 3 or 4 months, the player count among us has been steadily falling. Since November 2020, the average player count has been dropping by more than 30% every month. The recently released Valheim took over Steam among us with over 500,000 concurrent players.

So, how many players are playing among us right now. We decided to check the Steam chart, and although the number is quite high, it seems that gamers are slowly moving away from us and looking for new games on the platform.

Our players count drops on Steam

In the last 30 days, the average player count among us is just 27, 565.5 and Shikhar is barely 88,000 players. This is a significant decline of 34% from January 2021. But, this is not where it ends. Since November 2020, the number of players has been falling every month.

The average player count in November was around 114,344. From there 27, 565 is quite a step-down in the last 30 days.

However, between us now set to drop the airship map, the player count must be raised again. But, this is again speculation. Even if it improves, there is no guarantee that it will be sustained.

Gamers are fickle about what they like to play, and once they are bored with one game, they will simply move on to the next one.

