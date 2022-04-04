In pictures: Answers to some of the best Census 2022 time capsules

Census 2022 forms were filled out on Sunday night (3 April) to record everyone’s accounts at a particular address in the country of Ireland. The forms will be submitted by the enumerators before May 6.

Census night was recorded for the first time in six years, with the first results being published on 24 June before the first official report, the Census 2022 Summary Report, was published in April 2023.

This year a new optional section was added to the census forms to be filled called ‘Time Capsule’. It is a voluntary and confidential message that people can write down and will be safely stored for 100 years before it is released.

The Irish populace took to social media to post some great submissions…