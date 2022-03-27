In pictures: Mick Schumacher hits a wall and has to pass for the race. formula 1

Mick Schumacher gets up close and personal with Jeddah’s narrow, but lightning-fast street circuit. The young German came out of a corner with great difficulty and hit the wall.

The Haas car was scrapped, luckily Schumacher had nothing. The medical team found no fracture in German, who was taken to the hospital to be safe.

In the live footage, we saw Schumacher Jr. sitting on a stretcher, smiling and looking comfortable.

