In ‘Radhe’, Salman Khan’s ‘kissing scene’ made a ruckus, people said – brother was spoiled

The trailer of Bollywood celebrity Salman Khan’s much-titled movie ‘Radhey: Your Most Wished Bhai’ has been launched. It has began trending on Twitter as quickly as it’s launched. From the viewers to the movie critics have additionally preferred the trailer of ‘Radhey’. On one facet, the place Bhai Jan is seen in motion within the trailer, however, seeing the lip-lock scene with Disha Patni has created a sensation on social media.

Sure! Within the movie trailer, the lip lock scene of Salman and Disha is proven, by taking a screenshot, the followers are sharing their reactions on social media. The romantic chemistry of those two could be very a lot preferred by the social media customers.

Followers response

The screenshot of Salman and Disha’s lip lock is getting viral on social media. One fan has shared this screenshot and wrote that within the profession of 32, megastar Salman Khan has screened Disha Patni on display. On the similar time, Fan has shared his feeling by sharing emoji.

Salman’s ‘Radhey’ trailer launched, these 5 highly effective dialogues made loopy

One other fan, sharing a screenshot, wrote that for the primary time in his profession, Salman Khan has liplocked with Kelvin Klin Disha Patani. Unique Alternative Love It! Bhaijaan Massmiling Face.

Salman’s ‘Radhey’ trailer goes viral, followers said- ‘Eid Hogi Dhamkhedar’

salman khan kissed disha patani

One other fan has written that Salman Bhai has deteriorated whereas giving a humorous emptiness.

Radhe Trailer: Salman Khan kisses Disha Patni in ‘Radhey’! However is that this twist on this scene

salman khan kissed disha patani

Let me inform you that on this trailer, along with Salman-Disha within the movie, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff are additionally seen appearing brilliantly. Randeep Hooda goes to be seen as a villain within the movie.

